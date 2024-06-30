Park Road Expansion project to be completed by July 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Sunday said that the Park Road Expansion project should be completed without any delay by July 14.

During his visit to the Park Road Expansion project, he said that all sections of the project must proceed simultaneously.

Muhammad Ali directed the relevant officials to increase labor and machinery to expedite the development work of the project.

The CDA chief said that no further delays would be tolerated.

He said the project had previously faced delays due to various administrative issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA chairman is taking personal interest and supervising the previously stalled Park Road Expansion project.