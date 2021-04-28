Park to be established in Spin Karez

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A 15-acre long amusement park is proposed to be established in Spin Karez Quetta with an aim to develop the recreational places which would also increase the beautification of the areas.

A plan has been proposed to set up a public park in Kuchlak and Urban Forest Park will also be built in Quetta in the next financial year, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

"Concentrated efforts were underway to improve condition of all the national parks in Balochistan, he said adding that it had been decided to allocate funds for the National Park Development Projects in the next budget.

He said a solar energy programme should be set up for lighting in the park and repair work in the national park has been completed that rest areas of pending works should be completed in the National Park. The Chief Minister has also directed to build rest areas in the National Park.

He said that basic infrastructure along with five guest houses would be constructed in the National Park and concrete steps would be taken for the development of the national parks.

He said a new zoo will be built in the park and maximum facilities should be provided to those who come to the park for recreational activities.

The Balochistan Wildlife department has made all arrangements to establish a wildlife sanctuary-cum-zoo in Quetta's Mian Ghundi National Park for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life conservation and public recreation.

An official of the Wildlife Department told APP that a new zoo would be established in the Mian Ghundi National Park with maximum facilities for its visitors.

"The required funds have been allocated for setting up the zoo in Quetta on modern lines," he said, adding the initiative was aimed at creating a platform for scientific research on wildlife.

Balochistan government was also planning to establish eight zoos under the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project for protection of wildlife found across the province.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of wildlife for the ecosystem. The drive was meant to discourage poaching, a major threat to the wildlife, in the province, he added.

"Zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds," he remarked.

The official said locals were also being engaged to conserve the wildlife in the province.