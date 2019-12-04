Park view society affectees file contempt of court plea against DG NAB Lahore in LHC

Affectees of Park View Society (PVS) has filed contempt of court petition against DG NAB Lahore Salim Shahzad in Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Affectees of Park View Society (PVS) has filed contempt of court petition against DG NAB Lahore Salim Shahzad in Lahore High Court (LHC).The affectees have made DG NAB Lahore in the contempt plea as respondent taking the stance that they purchased plots in PVS owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan in 2018 but they have not been handed over the possession of these plots so far.

The court had issued orders to NAB on November 31, 2019 but DG NAB has not implemented these orders even after lapse of one month and 3 days.The petitioner took the plea that Aleem Khan and others sold out plots on fake maps and without obtaining any approval from LDA.

This way they looted our hard earned money through deceit. A mega fraud amounting to over Rs one billion has been committed with thousands of people in this society.The affectees said they had paid all the installments of the plots and all the record in this connection has been provided to NAB.

But NAB Lahore has delayed the inquiry which is beyond comprehension.They prayed the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against DG NAB for not implementing court's orders.