Parked Oil-tanker Catches Fire, No Casualty Reported

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Parked oil-tanker catches fire, no casualty reported

A Petrol pump was destroyed when an Oil-Tanker caught fire on Grid Road a dense locality of the city, Police confirmed the incident here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A petrol pump was destroyed when an Oil-Tanker caught fire on Grid Road a dense locality of the city, Police confirmed the incident here on Tuesday.

An oil tanker carrying fuel exploded and caught fire, Police official said fire eruption incident took place when an Oil-tanker parked in the premised of Patrol pump exploded.

The Police also confirmed that no casualty was reported, however adding a motor-car was partially damaged.

Rescue 1122 being informed reached the spot and launched fire-fighting operation to douse the blaze caused reportedly by short-circuiting.

District Emergency Officer Kashif Salam led the operation and adjacent localities were evacuated soon after and the fire was brought under control after two hours efforts by the Rescue 1122 officials.

