Parking areas to be marked in busy areas to resolve traffic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday decided to set up exclusive parking in busy areas of the Capital to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan on Wednesday held meeting with car dealers and owners of show rooms said which was also attended by General Secretary Motor Dealers Waseem Abbassi, President G-9 Markaz Qasiar Abbassi, Sheikh Waqas from F-10 Markaz, Qadeer Shah from Unique Motors, Secretary General G-9 Markaz Syed Fiaz Hussain Shha, President Traders Association G-8 Raja Khurram Niaz.

The participants of the meeting gave suggestion to resolve parking related issues in various areas and assured their cooperation with ITP to overcome them.

The SSP assured that parking related matters would be resolved through mutual cooperation and without affecting the business of traders. He said that it is unfair to park the vehicles at improper places and every possible effort would be made to facilitate those coming for shopping to the markets.

Muhammad Omer Khan said that parking would not be allowed in no parking zones, foot paths and green belts.

The SSP (Traffic) directed the relevant DSPs to conduct meetings with owners of car show rooms and traders in their respective areas and compile suggestions to resolve traffic and parking matters there. He said that special steps would be ensured to resolve these issues on permanent basis.