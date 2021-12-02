UrduPoint.com

Parking Areas To Be Marked In Busy Areas To Resolve Traffic Issues

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:30 AM

Parking areas to be marked in busy areas to resolve traffic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday decided to set up exclusive parking in busy areas of the Capital to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omer Khan on Wednesday held meeting with car dealers and owners of show rooms said which was also attended by General Secretary Motor Dealers Waseem Abbassi, President G-9 Markaz Qasiar Abbassi, Sheikh Waqas from F-10 Markaz, Qadeer Shah from Unique Motors, Secretary General G-9 Markaz Syed Fiaz Hussain Shha, President Traders Association G-8 Raja Khurram Niaz.

The participants of the meeting gave suggestion to resolve parking related issues in various areas and assured their cooperation with ITP to overcome them.

The SSP assured that parking related matters would be resolved through mutual cooperation and without affecting the business of traders. He said that it is unfair to park the vehicles at improper places and every possible effort would be made to facilitate those coming for shopping to the markets.

Muhammad Omer Khan said that parking would not be allowed in no parking zones, foot paths and green belts.

The SSP (Traffic) directed the relevant DSPs to conduct meetings with owners of car show rooms and traders in their respective areas and compile suggestions to resolve traffic and parking matters there. He said that special steps would be ensured to resolve these issues on permanent basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Vehicles Car Traffic Market From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.