Parking Issue At Pak Secretariat Resolved Through Joint Efforts

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islamabad’s Pak Secretariat has long struggled with a lack of proper parking space for government employees and visitors and after years of complaints and frequent traffic congestion, the district administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and traffic police have jointly implemented a new strategy that has eased the situation.

The initiative includes a valet service, designated parking sheds, and stricter enforcement against illegal parking.

For many years, employees and visitors at the Secretariat faced difficulties due to inadequate parking facilities. Cars were often parked along the roads, in front of office blocks, and even on pedestrian walkways, creating serious hurdles for movement. The shortage of proper parking not only inconvenienced staff but also led to frequent traffic jams inside the Secretariat premises.

The district administration, in collaboration with the CDA and traffic police, introduced a detailed plan to address the problem. A valet service has been launched across the Secretariat, ensuring that vehicles are parked systematically in designated spots. The service is now operational and has been receiving positive response from government staff.

To enforce the new system, the traffic police have deployed additional personnel in and around the Secretariat. Their task is to keep an eye on vehicles, ensure smooth entry and exit, and take prompt action against illegal parking. In addition, lifters are being used to remove cars parked in unauthorized places.

Officials have clarified that the operation applies equally to all vehicles, regardless of department or rank.

The Assistant Commissioner for the Secretariat has been tasked with monitoring parking arrangements on a daily basis. This step is intended to ensure that the new plan is not only implemented but also sustained in the long run. District officials explained that each block now has space allocated for vehicle sheds, and these areas are the only authorized parking points.

Authorities have further announced that if any vehicle is found parked outside the designated sheds, it will be towed and shifted to the police station. This measure, they say, is necessary to discourage violations and maintain order.

One of the key benefits of the new parking scheme is that pedestrian movement has improved. Earlier, footpaths and walking routes were often blocked by vehicles, forcing staff and visitors to walk on the roads. With the new system, footpaths have been cleared, making movement safer and more convenient.

The district administration also highlighted that the frequent traffic jams within the Secretariat have largely been eliminated. Smooth traffic flow has been restored, reducing delays and saving time for both employees and visitors.

With constant monitoring, enforcement, and the availability of a valet service, officials hope the issue of parking will remain resolved in the future.

