Parking lot inaugurated in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has inaugurated a charged parking lot which has been set up on a plot of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

According to details, the lot had been established in collaboration with Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) in Latifabad unit 6 area of Hyderabad.

The parking facility has a capacity of 90 vehicles including motorbikes and rickshaws.

It is located along the Doctor's Line area and it is expected to address the problem of parking and traffic congestion in the locality in question.

ABAD has also reportedly proposed construction of Hyderabad's first parking plaza on that plot.