Parking plaza to be built at Kutchehry bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) has decided to build a parking plaza outside Kutchehry bazaar to overcome the issues of parking in the city area.

An FPC spokesman said on Sunday that 1.

5-kanal land was available outside Zail Ghar Kutchehry bazaar where parking plaza would be constructed. Initially, basement, ground floor and first floor of the plaza would be constructed.

For the purpose, 70% expenditure would be borne by the Faisalabad Parking Company, while remaining 30% would be arranged with the help of local philanthropists and traders.