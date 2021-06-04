Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Parking Company has decided to make parking system online for elimination of corruption and embezzlement in parking revenue

A spokesman of Faisalabad parking company said on Friday that the company had established parking stands in various parts of the city to facilitate the people but a number of complaints were received that the contractors was committing embezzlement in parking fee by issuing bogus fee receipts.

The management of Faisalabad parking company had decided to make the parking system online after which the people would be issued digital cards.

The citizens can park their vehicles in the parking stands by getting their cards scanned and this step will also help in eradicating the vehicle theft incidents.

He said that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvaiz was heading the Faisalabad parking company and he after taking interest had also prepared a special mobile application while efforts were accelerated to develop software to make parking system online, he concluded.