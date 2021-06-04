UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parking System To Be Made Online In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:21 PM

Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Parking Company has decided to make parking system online for elimination of corruption and embezzlement in parking revenue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Parking Company has decided to make parking system online for elimination of corruption and embezzlement in parking revenue.

A spokesman of Faisalabad parking company said on Friday that the company had established parking stands in various parts of the city to facilitate the people but a number of complaints were received that the contractors was committing embezzlement in parking fee by issuing bogus fee receipts.

The management of Faisalabad parking company had decided to make the parking system online after which the people would be issued digital cards.

The citizens can park their vehicles in the parking stands by getting their cards scanned and this step will also help in eradicating the vehicle theft incidents.

He said that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvaiz was heading the Faisalabad parking company and he after taking interest had also prepared a special mobile application while efforts were accelerated to develop software to make parking system online, he concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Mobile Company Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Facilitate Creation of BRICS Arbitration ..

23 seconds ago

Putin Says Global Economy Returning to Normal Afte ..

25 seconds ago

Naval Chief emphasises officers to be prepared for ..

27 seconds ago

Police directed to wear proper uniform

28 seconds ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.