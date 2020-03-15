UrduPoint.com
Parking Vehicle Creates Mess On Jhelum Road

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Parking vehicle outside District Courts on Jhelum Road is a difficult task and created traffic mess on road.

There is no proper parking space in and around the district courts and the lawyers, litigants have no other option but to park their vehicles outside the court premises.

The traffic mess on the road has become the routine matter. "I have to park my vehicle some one kilometer away from the district courts due to the absence of parking space," said Arshad Malik , advocate.

Another lawyer Nadeem Malik, said that he and other lawyers parked their vehicles on the roads as there was no other choice for them.

He said that the parking space was shrinking with the passage of time but the city managers failed to pay attention to the issue. Sheikh Tahir, a litigant, said that the visitors were facing a lot of problems at the district courts as there was no parking space.

He was suggested that the concerned authorities should built a parking plaza to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

An official of traffic police said wrong parking is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations parked wrongly.

