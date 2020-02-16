UrduPoint.com
Parking Vehicle Outside District Court, A Difficult Task

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Parking vehicle outside District Courts on Jhelum Road is a difficult task. There is no proper parking space in and around the district courts and the lawyers and litigants have no other option but to park their vehicles outside the court premises.

The traffic mess on the road has become the routine matter.

"I have to park my vehicle some one kilometer away from the district courts due to the absence of parking space," said Arshad Malik , advocate while talking to APP.

Nadeem Malik, an other advocate said that he and other lawyers parked their vehicles on the roads as there was no other choice for them.

He said that the parking space was shrinking with the passage and urged the concerned authority to take immediate step to resolve the issue.

Sheikh Tahir, a litigant, said that the visitors were facing a lot of problems at the district courts as there was no parking space.

He suggested the concerned authorities to built a parking plaza to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

An official of traffic police said wrong parking was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads.

