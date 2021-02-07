Parking violations add to disorderly traffic in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Wrong and double parking coupled with encroachments on roads and footpaths are the main hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi city particularly commercial areas of the city.

These are also affecting smooth movement of pedestrians in all the business hubs of the city and cantonment areas.

Though the city traffic police and civic authorities had launched several special operations, but, there has been no permanent solution to the issue.

The most affected areas include Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Saddar, Lal Kurti, Satellite Town and other bazaars.

In almost all commercial areas, shopkeepers display their items on the footpaths creating problems for the pedestrians.

Large portions of footpaths and streets have been occupied by vendors, forcing pedestrians to put their lives in danger by walking on the roads.

Ashraf, a shopkeeper in Raja Bazar, said the vendors encroached footpaths and roads violating the directions of the local administration.

He said most of the traders also parked their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules, adding to the traffic congestion.

The administration should remove all encroachments from commercial areas to facilitate the pedestrians and streamline the traffic flow, he said.

Pervaiz, a resident of Banni Chowk said illegal and wrong parking had become a major problem day by day.

Most of the wardens were found absent from their duty points and others made half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic. Inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem created by encroachments were major causes of the gridlocks, he commented.

The authorities should play their effective role to remove encroachments from roads which would help ensure smooth traffic flow, the residents said.

According to a traffic police spokesman, teams had been constituted to lift vehicles found violating parking rules. He asked motorists to avoid parking in no-parking areas as well as on roadsides.

The citizens should also follow traffic laws to avoid accidents and traffic mess, he added.