Parking violations add to disorderly traffic in city Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Wrong and double parking coupled with encroachments on roads and footpaths are the main hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in the city.

These are also affecting smooth movement of pedestrians in all the business hubs of the city and cantonment areas.

Though the city traffic police on the directive of the Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, had launched a special operation, but there has been no permanent solution to the issue.

The most affected areas include Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and several other areas.

In almost all commercial areas, shopkeepers display their items on the footpaths creating problems for the pedestrians.

Large portions of footpaths and streets have been occupied by vendors, forcing pedestrians to put their lives in danger by walking on the roads.

Asif, a shopkeeper in Raja Bazar, said the vendors encroached footpaths and roads violating the directions of the local administration.

He said most of the traders also parked their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules, adding to the traffic congestion.

The administration should remove all encroachments from commercial areas to facilitate the pedestrians and streamline the traffic flow, he said.

Altaf, a resident of Banni Chowk, said illegal and wrong parking had become a big problem.

Most of the wardens are found absent from their duty points and others make half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic. Inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem created by encroachments are major causes of the gridlocks, he added.

The authorities should play their effective role to remove encroachments from roads which will help ensure smooth flow of traffic, the residents said.

According to a traffic police spokesman, teams had been constituted to lift vehicles found violating parking rules. He asked the motorists to avoid parking in no-parkingareas as well as on roadsides.

The citizens should also follow traffic laws to avoid accidents and traffic mess, he added.