Parks and Horticulture Authority 300 employees regularised

Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed gave away regularisation letters to 300 contractual employees of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at a ceremony here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed gave away regularisation letters to 300 contractual employees of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at a ceremony here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony at the PHA headquarters, he said providing employment to maximum people was a core policy of the the incumbent government. He congratulated the regularised employees and said that honest and hardworking workers play a key role in development of the department as well as the country.

He appreciated the PHA management for maintaining government announced lockdown-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the ceremony.

He said that during the lockdown, the PHA gardeners were doing their duties with courage and responsibility to make the city green. He directed the department management to ensure provision of rights to their employees to gain better results.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra, Director Admin Amir Ibrahim and others were also present.