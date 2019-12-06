UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority Board Meeting Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The meeting of Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and chairman PHA Asif Mehmood and was attended by members of Board of Directors.

The board members appreciated the efforts of PHA for beautification of the city.

The Board approved the SOPs for the online booking of grounds and informed that a software would be developed in this regards so that citizens of Rawalpindi can enjoy the sports activities with out any discrimination.

The board also approved the summary for the regularization of daily wages and contract employees.

The Chairman PHA informed the meeting that solid steps were being taken for the beautification of the parks of the city and different events would be organized for the entertainment of the citizens.

PHA was striving hard to further enhance beauty of the city and steps were being taken for the horticulture designing and landscaping on city roads, he added.

