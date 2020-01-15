Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Muzaffar Khan visits Chauburji, OLMT track

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Muzaffar Khan on Wednesday visited historical site 'Chauburji' and track of Organe Line Metro Train (OLMT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Muzaffar Khan on Wednesday visited historical site 'Chauburji' and track of Organe Line Metro Train (OLMT).

According to PHA sources, during the visit, the MD directed the authority concerned to speed up the renovation work of 'Chauburji' besdies carrying out tree plantation at the stations and along the track of OLMT.

He further said that efforts would be made to stop entrance of irrelevant persons in the surroundings of Chauburji.

The DG said, proper light would be ensured at Chauburji and other public places.

He urged the people to cooperate with the authorities concerned in protection and renovation work of historical assets in the provincial capital.