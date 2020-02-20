UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority Gives Cultural Heritage Status To Four Parks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:42 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) gave status of cultural heritage to four parks of the city here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) gave status of cultural heritage to four parks of the city here on Thursday.

According to a notification issued here, the PHA has declared Qila Kuhna Qasim Park, Shah Shams Park, Aam Khas Bagh and Bagh Langay Khan as cultural heritage and started efforts to preserve historical condition of these parks.

PHA Director General Muhammad Afzal Nasir said that beautification and restoration work has been started at Qila Kuhna Qasim Park while work would be started soon at Shah Shams Park. He said that Bagh Langay Khan and Aam Khas Bagh have historical status as these parks had been made in Mughlia empire.

He said that different initiatives would be taken to restore historical condition of the these parks. He said that some of the trees of these two parks were more than 100 years old.

DG PHA stated that separate washrooms and swings for kids would be made available at these parks.

On the other hand, beautification of model roads was being ensured as more than 200 large size trees have been planted at Sahu Chowk, Qadarpur Raan and Old Shujabad road. He said that beautification work has been started at entry and exit points of the city in connection with Pakistan Super League and spring season.

