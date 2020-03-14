Parks and Horticulture Authority installs hand washing stations in parks

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installed hand washing stations in five major parks in the provincial capital in connection with coronavirus preventive measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) installed hand washing stations in five major parks in the provincial capital in connection with coronavirus preventive measures.

According to the PHA spokesperson, the stations have been installed in Jinnah Park,Jilani Park (Race Course Park), Grater Iqbal Park and PHA Botanical Garden Jallo.