Parks and Horticulture Authority launches crackdown on defaulter companies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Saturday launched a crackdown on defaulter advertising companies and encroachments around parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Saturday launched a crackdown on defaulter advertising companies and encroachments around parks.

In line with special directives of Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam, the marketing team launched a crackdown across the city and removed various illegal publicity boards and banners.

The teams also removed encroachments from adjacent areas of Qasim Fort Parks and Officers Colony Park and took the material into custody.

On the other hand, cleanliness operation is continuing at different green-belts and parks of the city by the PHA. The administration also planted saplings at Northern Bypass, Chungi Number 9, Chungi Number 8, Chowk Kumharanwala, Khayam Cinema Chowk, Arts Council Chowk and Kalma Chowk.