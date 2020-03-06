Parks and Horticulture Authority officials condole death of comedian Amanullah

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani legend and renowned artist Amanullah Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani legend and renowned artist Amanullah Khan.

He said Amanullah made positive recognition of Pakistan all over the world due to his great talent.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Muzafar Khan alsoexpressed condolence.