Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA asked to achieve tree plantation targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Tuesday said the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) should put in place comprehensive measures to achieve the set targets in tree plantation campaign during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Tuesday said the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) should put in place comprehensive measures to achieve the set targets in tree plantation campaign during 2020.

He expressed these views during a meeting with PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan here at his office to review Jashn-e-Baharan and tree plantation campaign.

The minister said the PHA should focus on planting shaded and fruity trees, adding that arrangements regarding Jashn-e-Baharan should be completed so that people can enjoy healthy recreational facility.

Addressing on the occasion, PHA DG Muzaffar Khan said the PHA would plant 275,000 saplings during the year 2020, whereas, the authority had planted 175,000 saplings in 2019.

He said that officials had been directed to make elaborative arrangements pertaining to Jashn-e-Baharan festival and said that all resources were being utilized to provide a joyful event to people on Jashn-e-Baharan.