UrduPoint.com

Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Auctions Shops, Parking Stands Of Parks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions shops, parking stands of parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctioned different shops and parking stands of the city parks under the vision to increase the self income of the department here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctioned different shops and parking stands of the city parks under the vision to increase the self income of the department here on Tuesday.

The auction process was held here at the office under the supervision of Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif.

Three shops of Gulgasht Ladies Park were auctioned on rent of Rs 20,000 each per month; the shops of Gilani Park were auctioned on rent of Rs 28,500 per month; while the parking stand of Shah Shams Park was auctioned on Rs 110,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing PHA Hafiz Usama said that the initiative had been taken with the vision of increasing self income of the department. He said that more steps would also be taken in near future for this purpose.

Related Topics

Rent

Recent Stories

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more d ..

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more districts: Shazi Marri

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech Presiden ..

Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech President-Elect's Phone Call With Taiw ..

20 seconds ago
 Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green En ..

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - Presid ..

21 seconds ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilate ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Y ..

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas su ..

SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas supply

22 seconds ago
 Uzbekistan jails protesters over anti-regime demon ..

Uzbekistan jails protesters over anti-regime demonstrations

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.