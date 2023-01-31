Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions shops, parking stands of parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctioned different shops and parking stands of the city parks under the vision to increase the self income of the department here on Tuesday

The auction process was held here at the office under the supervision of Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif.

Three shops of Gulgasht Ladies Park were auctioned on rent of Rs 20,000 each per month; the shops of Gilani Park were auctioned on rent of Rs 28,500 per month; while the parking stand of Shah Shams Park was auctioned on Rs 110,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing PHA Hafiz Usama said that the initiative had been taken with the vision of increasing self income of the department. He said that more steps would also be taken in near future for this purpose.