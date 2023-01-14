Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeting held

UrduPoint.com

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was held here on Saturday

The meeting was chaired by Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood and attended by Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid, Director General, Xenia Humayun and other members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood and attended by Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid, Director General, Xenia Humayun and other members of the Board of Directors.

The DG PHA briefed the board members about the overall performance of the authority. The meeting decided on digitization of the marketing department of PHA besides enhancing commercial activities of the authority to bring it out from financial problems.

The meeting gave a green light for setting up state-of-the-art nurseries in different city parks.

The board members appreciated the efforts of PHA for the beautification of the city.

