Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA)' BoD Forms Committee To Extend Contracts Of Employees

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)' BoD forms committee to extend contracts of employees

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s Board of Directors (BoD) formed a committee for extension in contracts of contractual employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s Board of Directors (BoD) formed a committee for extension in contracts of contractual employees.

The approval has been given in the 14th BoD meeting held here on Thursday which was led by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua while Deputy Commissioner and Director General PHA Aamir Khattak, MPA Malik Wasif Raan and MPA Sabeen Gul were also present in the meeting.

The board in the meeting decided to extend contracts of contractual employees, approved allowance to PHA, MPhil and LLM officials and officers and time scale promotion.

