Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) builds selfie-point in Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a 'Selfie-point' in Jilani Park (Race Course Park) for its photo crazy visitors.

PHA Director General Muzafar Khan said in a statement on Tuesday, that selfie-point would be opened for people after lockdown lifted, adding that the PHA administration would open park and recreational areas for the public after adopting proper precautionary measures.

He said that selfie-points would also be set up at other public parks of the city.

He said: "These points would attraction people due to phototrend and it also increase parks beauty."