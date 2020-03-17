UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Closes National History Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday announced to close National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park for visitors in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday announced to close National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park for visitors in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threat.

Chairing a departmental meeting at Jillani Park (Race Course Park), PHA Director General Muzafar Khan said the department had taken the decision to protect the public health from corona virus.

He said the National History Museum, Gymnasium and sports complex would be opened for general public when normalcy return. He appealedto the participants of the meeting and PHA officials to adopt precautionarymeasures from the virus.

