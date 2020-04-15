Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) decorates over 12000 seasonal flowers at city chowks, green belts

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed decoration process of over 12, 000 seasonal flowers at chowks and green belts of the city,said a press release issued here on Wednesday

The flowers were prepared at Fatima Jinnah nursery, Ibne Qasim and Shah Shamas Parks for flower exhibition this year .

However, by keeping in view the worldwide corona virus pandemic issue, Director General PHA Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani has decided to decorate these flowers at main roads of the city so that citizens could amuse from these flowers.

The flowers were decorated at Northern bypass chowk, Chungi No-9, Doulat gate, Shamasabad and Eid Gah chowk.

The flowers would enhance the beauty of the city about one month while PHA administration has deputed staff there to look after the flowers.

