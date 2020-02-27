Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG plants sapling

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Thursday planted a sapling at Qainchi stop under the Spring Plantation campaign.

According to the PHA sources here, the DG, speaking on the occasion, said citizens should participate in the campaign considering it as their national obligation.

He said that plantation could help in reducing pollution besides making the Punjab capital green. He added 2,000 fruit and shady plants would be planted in this area.

It is pertinent to mention here that a very beneficial plant for human life had beenplanted at Qainchi stop.