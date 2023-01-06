UrduPoint.com

Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG Visits Greater Iqbal Park, Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG visits Greater Iqbal park, museum

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed on Friday visited the Greater Iqbal Park and National History museum to review the facilities being provided to the visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed on Friday visited the Greater Iqbal Park and National History museum to review the facilities being provided to the visitors.

He inspected cleanliness condition of the park and museum besides reviewing the plantation target for 2023.

He directed the museum administration to take extra measures for the preservation of national heritage.

He said that National History museum had a leading role for connecting the young generation with their historical heritage.

The directed general also visited the boating lake in Greater Iqbal park and directed the staff to make arrangements for improving the cleanliness condition of the lake.

PHA Director Headquarters, Project Director and others were present.

Related Topics

Young

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

11 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

32 seconds ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

33 seconds ago
 Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scu ..

Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scuffle

35 seconds ago
 Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.