Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG visits Greater Iqbal park, museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed on Friday visited the Greater Iqbal Park and National History museum to review the facilities being provided to the visitors.

He inspected cleanliness condition of the park and museum besides reviewing the plantation target for 2023.

He directed the museum administration to take extra measures for the preservation of national heritage.

He said that National History museum had a leading role for connecting the young generation with their historical heritage.

The directed general also visited the boating lake in Greater Iqbal park and directed the staff to make arrangements for improving the cleanliness condition of the lake.

PHA Director Headquarters, Project Director and others were present.