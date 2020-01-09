Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees union delegation apprises DG of their problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Employees Union (CBA) on Thursday met Director General Muzaffar Khan.

According to PHA sources here, during the meeting problems of workers came under discussion. The union demanded regularisation of daily-wage employees on the basis of performance and attendance.

The union also urged for an overtime for drivers and steps to induct the children of deceased employees of PHA on regular basis.

The DG said daily-wage employees would be regularised as per rules and regulations of the authority. He said that matters related to overtime for drivers would be placed before the board of Directors (BoD). He said that loans would be provided to employees as per the PHA budget, adding that all possible steps would be taken for solving problems of workers.

The delegation consisted of PHA Employees Union CBA Lahore President Mushtaq Bhatti, General Secretary Jamtaz Ali and others.