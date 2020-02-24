UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Holds Cut Flower Workshop

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday arranged a 'Cut flower training workshop for students here at Jilani Park, commonly known as Racecourse Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday arranged a 'Cut flower training workshop for students here at Jilani Park, commonly known as Racecourse Park.

Addressing the workshop, PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan said that the purpose of organising such an event was to educate students regarding flowers and horticulture.

He said the Authority would arrange such workshops twice in a year for city collage, universities and other educational institutions. He said that the PHA would start Jashan-e-Baharan for Lahorites where people would enjoy various games and events like Sufi night (music), flower exhibition, painting competition, Musha'ira, fireworks and rose-show, etc.

Famous flower artist Shaista Khawar also delivered a lecture on techniques for protection of horticulture and flowers.

