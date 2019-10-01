Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launches project to upgrade city parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a project to upgrade its 52 parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a project to upgrade its 52 parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directive of adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood had launched the project.

She said, PHA had also geared up the ongoing plantation campaign. In this connection, the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians were planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, she said.

The PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that PHA was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens.

To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, she added.

The spokesperson said that the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

The PHA was providing plants free of charge to the citizens during the monsoon plantation campaign. A large number of saplings were planted in different areas of the city, she added.

Efforts were made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she informed.