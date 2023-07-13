Open Menu

Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Organises Blood Donation Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a blood donation camp for children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia, on Thursday

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a blood donation camp for children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia, on Thursday.

According to the focal person for thalassemia and hemophilia Dilawar Mumtaz,Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiqur Rahman Niazi and other officers and PHA employees donated blood in large numbers for Thalassemia affected children.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiqur Rahman Niazi said that donating blood was Sadqa Jaria as it was also a source of life-saving for Thalassemia affected children.

He said that saving the life of one human was like saving the life of the whole of humanity and for that, he added that a Blood Donation Camp was organized.

PHA is striving hard to make the sargodha city clean and green while a record number of saplings would be planted during the current monsoon plantation drive to play an effective role in the ongoing fight against environmental pollution,deputy director PHA Admin and Finance Shafiqur Rahman Niazi added.

In-charge Thalassemia Hemophilia Center DHQ hospital Dr. Tanveer Silharia while appreciating the participation of PHA officers and other employees in the blood donation camp and the spirit of donating blood in large numbers, said that the children suffering from this fatal disease are our precious assets so we must focus on these children as our own children to give them a hope of life.

On the occasion, Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan,AD Engineering Abdul Rehman and others official of the Authority were also present.

