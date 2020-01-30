UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Recovers Rs300 Mln From Marketing Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:34 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovers Rs300 mln from marketing defaulters

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs300 millions from marketing defaulters in past couple of months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs300 millions from marketing defaulters in past couple of months.

Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Muhammad Usama while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the outstanding dues amounting to Rs 300 million were recovered from various business points which had not submitted advertisement fee being fixed for their marketing pana-flexis or bill boards for the long time.

Earlier, DG PHA held a meeting with its marketing wing to review recovery process here. He said stability of the instituton was correlated to collecting advertisement fee.

Related Topics

Business From Million

Recent Stories

Ten held for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol

4 minutes ago

DG FDA directs WASA to expedite recovery drive

4 minutes ago

Fugitive giraffe found dead in Thai canal

4 minutes ago

Two food points sealed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Kashmir day

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Belarus to sign MOU for bilateral coopera ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.