Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovers Rs300 mln from marketing defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs300 millions from marketing defaulters in past couple of months.

Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Muhammad Usama while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the outstanding dues amounting to Rs 300 million were recovered from various business points which had not submitted advertisement fee being fixed for their marketing pana-flexis or bill boards for the long time.

Earlier, DG PHA held a meeting with its marketing wing to review recovery process here. He said stability of the instituton was correlated to collecting advertisement fee.