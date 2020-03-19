UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Removes Illegal Publicity Boards, Banners

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removes illegal publicity boards, banners

The enforcement team of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed various illegal publicity boards and banners during a crack down launched in the city here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The enforcement team of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed various illegal publicity boards and banners during a crack down launched in the city here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Director General PHA Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, crack down has been started against the illegal publicity boards to increase income of the department. The DG PHA said that special teams have been formed for recovery of publicity fee from defaulters.

He said that teams have been directed to continue crack down without any discrimination in order to increase self income of the department. He said that orders have been issued to close all parks of the city by keeping in view the government instructions regarding coronavirus, however, the development work would continue at the parks, he added.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure maximum tree and flower plantation at green belts of the city under beautification plan.

