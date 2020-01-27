Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) taking effective measures to make provincial capital attractive

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General, Muzaffar Khan said on Monday the Authority was taking effective measures to make provincial capital more attractive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General, Muzaffar Khan said on Monday the Authority was taking effective measures to make provincial capital more attractive.

Chairing a departmental meeting in his office, he said that beautification work was in progress at 5 major interchanges of Lahore Ring Road Authority under Punjab clean & green programme.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction and beautification work at Ring Road Interchanges timely. He added that interchanges equipped with flowers and saplings would add beauty to the city of gardens (Lahore).