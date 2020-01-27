UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Taking Effective Measures To Make Provincial Capital Attractive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) taking effective measures to make provincial capital attractive

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General, Muzaffar Khan said on Monday the Authority was taking effective measures to make provincial capital more attractive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General, Muzaffar Khan said on Monday the Authority was taking effective measures to make provincial capital more attractive.

Chairing a departmental meeting in his office, he said that beautification work was in progress at 5 major interchanges of Lahore Ring Road Authority under Punjab clean & green programme.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction and beautification work at Ring Road Interchanges timely. He added that interchanges equipped with flowers and saplings would add beauty to the city of gardens (Lahore).

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Road Progress

Recent Stories

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

15 minutes ago

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former fe ..

15 minutes ago

Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin ..

15 minutes ago

Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving is ..

15 minutes ago

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.