Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to announce publicity fee contract soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would announce contract for recovery of publicity fee for the year 2019-20.

The PHA administration used to collect publicity fee from companies by giving contract to private parties. However, the administration has not auctioned the contract for the year 2019-20 so far. The PHA collected revenue of over Rs 60 million last year from the contractor. The administration has decided to complete all matters soon for auction of publicity fee contract.

A spokesman for PHA Jalaluddin told APP here on Saturday that Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam directed officers concerned to ensure all arrangements.

He said that the DG PHA was monitoring all matters for the publicity fee.

The auction for publicity fee has already been cancelled thrice this year due to some misunderstanding between the PHA administration and contractors.

On the other hand, development work continues at different parks to restore recreational activities, he said and added that Rs 300 million funds have been allocated for salaries and pensions of the employees.