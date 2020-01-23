Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to grow 12,000 seasonal flowers

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to grow over 12,000 seasonal flowers which will be used for decorating parks and green-belts.

The authority has started preparation of flower pots in connection with spring season and seeds generation process at Shah Shams Park and Fort Qasim Bagh Park.

Director Admin and Finance PHA Rubina Kausar expressed these views during her visit to Shah Shams Park, here on Thursday. She said that the PHA would decorate flowers at parks and green-belts in March.

She said that flowers exhibition would be held like Gul-e-Daudi in spring season. She said that under construction part of Shah Rukn-e-Alam would be completed soon. She also checked the attendance of employees of parks.