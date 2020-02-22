Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to organize dog show

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has organized a "Dog Show" which will be held here on Sunday at Jillani Park

According to the Spokesperson Nadia Tufail the 'Dog show' would be the first event of the 'Spring Festival'.

The PHA during the festival would host more than 15 colorful events including- flower exhibition, panting competition, sufi nights, mushaira, fireworks and rose-show etc, spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the beautification and decoration work at canal being carried out with the collaboration of 'Telenor' by the PHA.

She said that PHA would make all out efforts to make the city more attractive,adding that the 'Dog show' would held at Jilani Park at 12 in noon till 06 inevening.