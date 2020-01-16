Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant 275,000 saplings this year: DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authority would plant 275,000 plants during current year in line with the Prime Minister's "Green and Clean" programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authority would plant 275,000 plants during current year in line with the Prime Minister's "Green and Clean" programme.

Director General PHA Muzaffar Khan said this while presiding over a meeting here which discussed the arrangements regarding upcoming 'Spring Plantation' drive to be held under "Green and Clean" campaign.

PHA Director Marketing informed the DG about the details of the plants received under sponsorship programme.

Muzaffar Khan directed all the PHA wings to actively prepare for 'Spring Planation' drive. He said that provincial capital would be made lush green under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.