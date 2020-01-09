UrduPoint.com
Parks And Horticulture Authority Recovers Rs 2mln In December

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority recovers Rs 2mln in December

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has recovered Rs 20 million in line with advertisement fee during Dec 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has recovered Rs 20 million in line with advertisement fee during Dec 2019.

According to PHA spokesperson, a strategy has been devised to achieve the recovery targets.

He said the raids were continuing against illegal boards, LEDs steamers and banners without discrimination while all staff had been directed to submit report on daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

