Parks and Horticulture Authority recovers Rs300 millions from marketing defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs300 millions from marketing defaulters in past couple of months, Assistant Director Marketing told APP on Thursday.

Hafiz Muhammad Usama further said money was recovered from different business points which had not submitted advertisement fee being fixed for their marketing panaflexis or bill boards for the long time in past.

He said, newly appointed DG Afzal Nasir had conferred task to achieve maximum target of collecting advertisement fee until 30th of upcoming June.

He said for some cases, they had to seek police action to implement the order placed for collecting requisite advertisement fee, he said.

Earlier, DG PHA held a meeting with its marketing wing to review recovery process here. He said stability of the institution was correlated to collection of advertisement fee.

He asked staff concerned to work honestly and diligently while performing their duty. He directed them to employ all out resources to improve capacity of marketing wing. He directed them to discover other sources of income as well along with improving the recovery target.