Parks and Horticulture Authority reforms meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman Yasir Gillani on Friday met with PHA vice chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed to review reforms to be introduced in the PHA.

During the meeting, it was decided that Boards of Directors (BOD) session would be convened soon after consensus to approve and implement the reforms.

The issues of PHA employees were also discussed during the meeting.