Parks and Horticulture Authority taskforce set up to expedite recovery targets

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Admin and finance PHA Rubina Kausar said that taskforce has been constituted to expedite recovery targets.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Admin said that they were striving for publicity contract and advertisement being sent to print media regarding this.

Rubina said that taskforce has been divided into various zones and teams will submit report on daily basis.

She said that sources were being searched to enhance the self income of the department.

She said that issues faced by the employees were being resolved amicably.

She said that encroachment around the parks would not be tolerated and added that administrator Parks was directed to report daily.