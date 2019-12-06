'Parks and Horticulture Authority to be equipped with modern facilities'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would be equipped with modern facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would be equipped with modern facilities.

Presiding over a meeting at the PHA office here at Jilani Park, he said that bio-metric attendance machines would soon be installed to ensure 100 per cent attendance.

Effective measures would be taken to takecare of trees that were planted recently during ongoing the Clean & Green Pakistan campaign.

He said: "It is our core responsibility to facilitate people by providing them the best recreational facilities in form of green parks." He said that continuous efforts would be made to achieve desired results of the Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Muzafar Khan and others were also present.