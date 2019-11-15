Parks and Horticulture Authority to enhance beauty of canal

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Muzaffar Khan Friday directed officers concerned to plant colourful roses and American daylilies to enhance beauty of the canal.

According to the PHA sources here, the DG visited different areas in the city and directed to look after newly planted plants and trees.

He said electricity pole and metre would be installed in newly established Khair-ud-Din Park in Johar Town.

He said that renovation work of Adnan Park, Model Town, and maintenance of a fountain in Allah Hoo Chowk should also be completed at the earliest.