UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parks And Horticulture Authority To Enhance Beauty Of Canal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority to enhance beauty of canal

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Muzaffar Khan Friday directed officers concerned to plant colourful roses and American daylilies to enhance beauty of the canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Muzaffar Khan Friday directed officers concerned to plant colourful roses and American daylilies to enhance beauty of the canal.

According to the PHA sources here, the DG visited different areas in the city and directed to look after newly planted plants and trees.

He said electricity pole and metre would be installed in newly established Khair-ud-Din Park in Johar Town.

He said that renovation work of Adnan Park, Model Town, and maintenance of a fountain in Allah Hoo Chowk should also be completed at the earliest.

Related Topics

Electricity

Recent Stories

Peshawar High Court bars JUIF from road blockades

10 seconds ago

Lahore High Court admits plea of removing Nawaz's ..

11 seconds ago

St Mark's closed after fresh flood hits Venice

14 seconds ago

Home hope stuns former no.1 Axelsen at Hong Kong O ..

19 seconds ago

Hibernian hire Ross as new boss

4 minutes ago

German Chancellor to Take Part in Normandy Four Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.