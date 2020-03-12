UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parks And Horticulture Authority To Mark Jashn-e-Baharan In Last Week Of March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of March

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of current month.

The Jashn-e-Baharan would be held on 27,28 and 29 March at Ibn-e-Qasim bagh park while over 12000 various colours flowers would be decorated alongwith food gala and magic show.

Director General PHA Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani expressed these views during visit to Ibn-e-Qasim park Fort Qasim Bagh here on Thursday to review the preparations in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan.

He said that they would provide recreational opportunity to citizens and slogan 'Badle Ga Multan' would be promoted.

He said that Chungi No-9 would be decorated further under public private partnership. He said that remaining chowks and green belts would also be improved.

The PHA DG said that horticulture work is in progress at Noor-ul-Hassan park, adding that tree-plantation of trees continued.

He said that directions issued to staff to expedite preparations regarding Jashn-e-Baharan.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Progress Bagh March

Recent Stories

A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

2 minutes ago

US Military Thinks Coronavirus Affecting Iran's Le ..

2 minutes ago

Energy Minister directs officials of SSGC to exped ..

2 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body directs CCP to ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 80 - Hea ..

20 minutes ago

Pentagon Cancels All Public Tours Due to Coronavir ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.