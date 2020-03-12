Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of March

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate Jashn-e-Baharan in last week of current month.

The Jashn-e-Baharan would be held on 27,28 and 29 March at Ibn-e-Qasim bagh park while over 12000 various colours flowers would be decorated alongwith food gala and magic show.

Director General PHA Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani expressed these views during visit to Ibn-e-Qasim park Fort Qasim Bagh here on Thursday to review the preparations in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan.

He said that they would provide recreational opportunity to citizens and slogan 'Badle Ga Multan' would be promoted.

He said that Chungi No-9 would be decorated further under public private partnership. He said that remaining chowks and green belts would also be improved.

The PHA DG said that horticulture work is in progress at Noor-ul-Hassan park, adding that tree-plantation of trees continued.

He said that directions issued to staff to expedite preparations regarding Jashn-e-Baharan.