Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) initiates artwork at walls for beautification

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) has launched artwork at walls of the city under beautification plan here on Friday.

A local artist inaugurated the '3D artwork' at Aligarh school wall here.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that all possible resources were being utilized to make city beautiful.

He urged citizens to play role for the beautification plan in order to make the city environment friendly for the next generation.

The DG PHA said that the authority would introduce mega projects for beautification of the city soon.