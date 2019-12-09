UrduPoint.com
Parks Being Upgraded Under Public-private Partnership: Janjua

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that different parks of the city will be upgraded under public-private partnership

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that different parks of the city will be upgraded under public-private partnership.

During a meeting with former city nazim Faisal Mukhtar here on Monday, he said that Faisal Mukhtar Park was being upgraded with one million rupees under public-private partnership.

He praised participation of local philanthropists in the project, adding that the PHA administration was in contact with local traders for their contribution to the project.

He said that work had been started to ensure maximum facilities including swings, washrooms, benches, entry and exit gates of the parks. He said that installation of lights was also being ensured in the parks.

