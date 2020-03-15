Parks closed to escape coronavisus spread

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :After increase in number of coronavirus cases, Sindh government has announced to keep closed all parks and other recreational facilities in the province to escape possible spread of coronavirus due to mutual interaction of the people.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, in pursuance of the Sindh Government's policy, has also declared shut down of the parks and other entertainment facilities in the city under the control of City District Government Karachi (CDGK), said release on Sunday.

The CDGK has also displayed banners at the roads and other places for the closure of the parks, zoos etc.

The provincial government has already announced the holidays for all educational institutions in the province till May 31,2020 for the same reason.

Meanwhile, due to fear of coronavirus, booking of hotels and scheduled functions/ceremonies were being cancelled in the country, said Chairman, Pakistan Hotel Association, M.Zubair Baweja in a media chat here.

Baweja, who is also Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that over last three months, the booking of rooms in hotels had dropped to 40 percent from 90 percent. The business of restaurants had also badly suffered for the same reason.